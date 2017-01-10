版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 08:14 BJT

BRIEF-Cboe Holdings prices public offering of $650 mln - sec filing

Jan 10 Bats Global Markets Inc

* CBOE Holdings Inc - priced an underwritten public offering of $650 million of its 3.650% senior notes due 2027 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
