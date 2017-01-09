版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics says EU ratifies positive CHMP opinion for renewal of Translarna

Jan 9 Ptc Therapeutics Inc -

* PTC therapeutics - European Commission adopted positive decision granting annual renewal of conditional marketing authorization for translarna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
