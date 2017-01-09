版本:
2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-Hostess Brands issues voluntary recall of holiday white peppermint hostess twinkies

Jan 9 Hostess Brands Inc -

* Voluntarily recalling holiday white peppermint hostess twinkies due to recall by Blommer Chocolate Co of confectionary coating

* Confectionary coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, Llc due to concern of salmonella contamination

* No illnesses have been reported to date, and none of confectionary coating sampled has tested positive for salmonella Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
