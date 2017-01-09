版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 07:13 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Leaf Holdings receives approvals for recreational retailer, processor and wholesaler licenses

Jan 9 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd -

* Golden Leaf Holdings receives approvals for recreational retailer, processor and wholesaler licenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
