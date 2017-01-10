BRIEF-Immune Pharma to appeal for continued listing on the Nasdaq

Medtronic reports 5.3 pct rise in quarterly profit
May 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales in all of its businesses.
Jan 10 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - immune pharmaceuticals will request an appeal to regain compliance with nasdaq's minimum bid price rule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford will name Steven Armstrong as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, while it will name Peter Fleet as boss of Asia Pacific and China- FT,citing sources Source http://on.ft.com/2qfyt3v
TORONTO, May 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.