BRIEF-Amgen comments on Delaware court's ruling on PCSK9 patent litigation

* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jan 10 Amgen Inc
* Amgen statement on January 9, 2017, U.S. District court decision
* Amgen Inc - U.S. District court of Delaware denied Sanofi and Regeneron's motion to stay injunction pending appeal in ongoing PCSK9 patent litigation
* Amgen Inc says by ruling, court has extended time before injunction will be imposed by 15 days (from 30 days to 45 days)
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky