版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 09:04 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen comments on Delaware court's ruling on PCSK9 patent litigation

Jan 10 Amgen Inc

* Amgen statement on January 9, 2017, U.S. District court decision

* Amgen Inc - U.S. District court of Delaware denied Sanofi and Regeneron's motion to stay injunction pending appeal in ongoing PCSK9 patent litigation

* Amgen Inc says by ruling, court has extended time before injunction will be imposed by 15 days (from 30 days to 45 days) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐