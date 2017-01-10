BRIEF-Amgen comments on Delaware court's ruling on PCSK9 patent litigation

Jan 10 Amgen Inc

* Amgen statement on January 9, 2017, U.S. District court decision

* Amgen Inc - U.S. District court of Delaware denied Sanofi and Regeneron's motion to stay injunction pending appeal in ongoing PCSK9 patent litigation

* Amgen Inc says by ruling, court has extended time before injunction will be imposed by 15 days (from 30 days to 45 days)