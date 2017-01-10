BRIEF-Ellington Financial - sees common diluted share at $19.49 as of Dec. 31

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
Jan 10 Ellington Financial Llc
* Ellington Financial Llc - estimated book value per common share as of December 31, 2016 was $19.77, or $19.49 on a diluted basis
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky