BRIEF-Ellington Financial - sees common diluted share at $19.49 as of Dec. 31

Jan 10 Ellington Financial Llc

* Ellington Financial Llc - estimated book value per common share as of December 31, 2016 was $19.77, or $19.49 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
