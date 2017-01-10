BRIEF-EXFO files amended annual report for fiscal 2016

Jan 10 EXFO Inc :

* Amended management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting and sarbanes-oxley certifications from CEO and CFO

* No material impact on previous three years' consolidated financial statements

* EXFO-Management identified material weakness in internal control over financial reporting,resulting in improper aging of trade accounts receivable ledger

* EXFO - co's CEO and chief financial officer have concluded that internal controls over financial reporting were not effective as of Aug 31, 2016

* EXFO Inc - improper aging of trade accounts receivable ledger led to incorrect assessment of bad debt expense against a single trade account receivable