BRIEF-EXFO files amended annual report for fiscal 2016

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
Jan 10 EXFO Inc :
* Amended management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting and sarbanes-oxley certifications from CEO and CFO
* No material impact on previous three years' consolidated financial statements
* EXFO-Management identified material weakness in internal control over financial reporting,resulting in improper aging of trade accounts receivable ledger
* EXFO - co's CEO and chief financial officer have concluded that internal controls over financial reporting were not effective as of Aug 31, 2016
* EXFO Inc - improper aging of trade accounts receivable ledger led to incorrect assessment of bad debt expense against a single trade account receivable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky