BRIEF-Gemalto partnering with Banma Technologies for production of China's first internet car Roewe RX5

Jan 10 Gemalto

* Partnering with Banma Technologies Co Ltd for production of China's first internet car Roewe RX5

* Banma is a new joint venture between Alibaba Group and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
