BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces results of second Phase 3 study for psoriasis treatment

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces results of second phase 3 study for psoriasis treatment IDP-118
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals - IDP-118 showed statistical significance to vehicle with a treatment success rate at 8 weeks of 35.76% to 6.98%
* Valeant-Announced positive results from 2nd confirmatory pivotal phase 3, multicenter double-blind, clinical study to assess safety, efficacy of IDP-118
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends