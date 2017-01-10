版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces results of second Phase 3 study for psoriasis treatment

Jan 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces results of second phase 3 study for psoriasis treatment IDP-118

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals - IDP-118 showed statistical significance to vehicle with a treatment success rate at 8 weeks of 35.76% to 6.98%

* Valeant-Announced positive results from 2nd confirmatory pivotal phase 3, multicenter double-blind, clinical study to assess safety, efficacy of IDP-118 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐