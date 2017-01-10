BRIEF-Anthem Inc expects FY 2016 net income to be $9.21 per share

Jan 10 Anthem Inc :

* Anthem Inc - expects full year 2016 net income to be approximately $9.21 per share

* Anthem Inc - expects full year 2016 adjusted net income to be approximately $11.00 per share, excluding net unfavorable items of $1.79 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 year-end medical enrollment is expected to be approximately 39.9 million members