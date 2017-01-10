版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-EP Energy files for resale of up to 43.8 mln shares of co's common stock

Jan 10 Ep Energy Corp :

* Files for resale of up to aggregate of 43.8 million shares of co's common stock of by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2i8SjJM Further company coverage:
