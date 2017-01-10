BRIEF-EP Energy files for resale of up to 43.8 mln shares of co's common stock

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Ep Energy Corp :
* Files for resale of up to aggregate of 43.8 million shares of co's common stock of by selling stockholders - sec filing
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends