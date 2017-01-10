版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on mergers of subsidiaries

Jan 10 Global Logistic Properties Ltd :

* Pdf 1: Global Logistic Properties Limited (mergers of subsidiaries)

* Nine of its indirect subsidiaries in United States Of America have been merged

* Mergers are not expected to have material impact on net tangible assets or EPS of co for FY ending 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐