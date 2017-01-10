BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on mergers of subsidiaries

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Global Logistic Properties Ltd :
* Pdf 1: Global Logistic Properties Limited (mergers of subsidiaries)
* Nine of its indirect subsidiaries in United States Of America have been merged
* Mergers are not expected to have material impact on net tangible assets or EPS of co for FY ending 31 march 2017
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends