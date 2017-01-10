版本:
BRIEF-Radisys Corp enters into first amendment to credit agreement

Jan 10 Radisys Corp

* On Jan 5 Radisys Corporation entered into first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment increases borrowing availability by increasing non-formula amount to $7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
