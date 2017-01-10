BRIEF-Radisys Corp enters into first amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Radisys Corp
* On Jan 5 Radisys Corporation entered into first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment increases borrowing availability by increasing non-formula amount to $7.5 million
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends