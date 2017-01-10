BRIEF-Cigna Corp says net income for FY 2016 to be in range of $1.87 bln to $1.94 bln

Jan 10 Cigna Corp :

* Cigna Corp - net income for full year 2016 is projected to be in range of $1.870 billion to $1.940 billion

* Cigna Corp - reaffirm projected full year 2016 consolidated adjusted income from operations, which remains in range of $2.025 billion to $2.095 billion

* Cigna Corp - expects growth of 300,000 to 500,000 total medical customers over 2016