版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Center Coast Capital Advisors Lp discloses 6.24 pct stake in PBF Logistics Lp

Jan 10 PBF Logistics Lp :

* Center Coast Capital Advisors Lp discloses 6.24 percent passive stake in PBF Logistics Lp as of January 9, 2017 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2iXFKye Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐