BRIEF-Center Coast Capital Advisors Lp discloses 6.24 pct stake in PBF Logistics Lp

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 PBF Logistics Lp :
* Center Coast Capital Advisors Lp discloses 6.24 percent passive stake in PBF Logistics Lp as of January 9, 2017 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2iXFKye Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends