BRIEF-Catherine Johanna Defrancesco reports 11.45 pct stake in Bioptix Inc

Jan 10 Bioptix Inc :

* Catherine johanna defrancesco reports 11.45 percent stake in bioptix inc as of jan 5 versus 10.62 percent stake as of dec 9 - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2iXDLda Further company coverage:
