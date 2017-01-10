BRIEF-Endeavour Silver produces 5.4 mln oz silver and 57,375 oz gold in 2016

Jan 10 Endeavour Silver Corp

* Endeavour Silver produces 5.4 million oz silver and 57,375 oz gold in 2016

* Q4 gold production decreased 26 pct to 11,402 oz

* "Is now in a position to potentially build three new mines over next three years to fuel endeavour's next phase of organic growth"

* Silver production in Q4, 2016 was 1 million oz