BRIEF-Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance

Jan 10 Continental Gold Inc

* Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for the Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance

* Continental Gold Inc - Definitive credit agreement signed with RK Mine finance for a secured debt facility of us$250 million

* Continental Gold Inc - Secured debt facility provides for immediate access to $100 million to advance Buriticá Project development

* Continental Gold Inc - Red Kite to invest up to $25 million in equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
