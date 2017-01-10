BRIEF-Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Continental Gold Inc
* Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for the Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance
* Continental Gold Inc - Definitive credit agreement signed with RK Mine finance for a secured debt facility of us$250 million
* Continental Gold Inc - Secured debt facility provides for immediate access to $100 million to advance Buriticá Project development
* Continental Gold Inc - Red Kite to invest up to $25 million in equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends