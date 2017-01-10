版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-West Marine sees capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 will total $25 mln

Jan 10 West Marine Inc

* West Marine Inc sees capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 will total $25 million

* West Marine Inc - Reiterates previously-issued guidance for fiscal year 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2jpBPZT] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐