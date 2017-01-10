BRIEF-West Marine sees capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 will total $25 mln

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 West Marine Inc
* West Marine Inc sees capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 will total $25 million
* West Marine Inc - Reiterates previously-issued guidance for fiscal year 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2jpBPZT] Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends