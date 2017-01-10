BRIEF-Electro Scientific Industries announces preliminary Q3 orders

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Electro Scientific Industries Inc
* Electro Scientific Industries Inc - Announcing that preliminary orders for its fiscal 2017 Q3 are expected to be $42-44 million
* Electro Scientific Industries Inc - cash and investments at end of quarter are expected to be $54-$55 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends