BRIEF-Electro Scientific Industries announces preliminary Q3 orders

Jan 10 Electro Scientific Industries Inc

* Electro Scientific Industries Inc - Announcing that preliminary orders for its fiscal 2017 Q3 are expected to be $42-44 million

* Electro Scientific Industries Inc - cash and investments at end of quarter are expected to be $54-$55 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
