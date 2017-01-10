版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Neurometrix's Q4 2016 invoiced value of Quell shipments totaled approximately $3.5 mln

Jan 10 Neurometrix Inc

* During Q4 2016 invoiced value of Quell shipments totaled approximately $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
