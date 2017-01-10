版本:
BRIEF-Tangelo Games enters into waiver and amendment to credit agreement

Jan 10 Tangelo Games Corp

* Tangelo Games enters into waiver and amendment to credit agreement

* Tangelo Games - Co's obligations to repay $14 million by Dec 31, 2016 has been amended, co now obligated to pay greater of $10 million by March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
