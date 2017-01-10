BRIEF-Tangelo Games enters into waiver and amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Tangelo Games Corp
* Tangelo Games enters into waiver and amendment to credit agreement
* Tangelo Games - Co's obligations to repay $14 million by Dec 31, 2016 has been amended, co now obligated to pay greater of $10 million by March 31, 2017
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends