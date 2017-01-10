版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Ziopharm and Intrexon announce cooperative research and development agreement with NCI utilizing sleeping beauty system to generate T Cells targeting Neoantigens

Jan 10 Intrexon Corp

* Ziopharm and Intrexon announce cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing sleeping beauty system to generate T Cells targeting Neoantigens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐