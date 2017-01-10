版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Lions Gate Entertainment Corp has invested in eSports franchise Immortals

Jan 10 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Has invested in eSports franchise Immortals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
