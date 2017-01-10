版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA looks into completed Cardtronics, DirectCash deal

Jan 10 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:

* Reasonable grounds for suspecting that it is or may be the case that Cardtronics and DirectCash have ceased to be distinct Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2j3n4zC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
