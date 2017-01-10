BRIEF-UK's CMA looks into completed Cardtronics, DirectCash deal

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:
* Reasonable grounds for suspecting that it is or may be the case that Cardtronics and DirectCash have ceased to be distinct Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2j3n4zC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends