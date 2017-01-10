版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems announces distribution ratio for separation of imaging components

Jan 10 Varian Medical Systems Inc

* Varian Medical Systems announces distribution ratio for separation of imaging components business; Varian stockholders to get 0.4 shares of Varex per Varian share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
