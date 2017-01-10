BRIEF-Perrigo updates segment reporting structure

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo updates segment reporting structure
* Changed its reporting segments to better align with company's organizational structure.
* Changes to reporting segments have no impact on company's historical consolidated financial position, results of operations
* Beginning with Q4, new segments are Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare Intl, Prescription Pharma, Specialty Sciences & other
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends