版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Perrigo updates segment reporting structure

Jan 10 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo updates segment reporting structure

* Changed its reporting segments to better align with company's organizational structure.

* Changes to reporting segments have no impact on company's historical consolidated financial position, results of operations

* Beginning with Q4, new segments are Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare Intl, Prescription Pharma, Specialty Sciences & other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐