BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics enters into license agreement with nationwide children's hospital

Jan 10 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics enters into license agreement with nationwide children's hospital for GALGT2 gene therapy program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
