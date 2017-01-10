BRIEF-Spectra7 Microsystems expects to report Q4 revenues of approximately $2.5 mln

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc
* Company expects to report Q4 revenues of approximately $2.5 million, which would represent an increase of 135 pct over prior quarter
* Company expects to report revenues of approximately $8.6 million for twelve month period ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 gross margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be approximately 59 pct - 61 pct
* Q4 revenue view $2.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $8.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends