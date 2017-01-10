BRIEF-Spectra7 Microsystems expects to report Q4 revenues of approximately $2.5 mln

Jan 10 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Company expects to report Q4 revenues of approximately $2.5 million, which would represent an increase of 135 pct over prior quarter

* Company expects to report revenues of approximately $8.6 million for twelve month period ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 gross margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be approximately 59 pct - 61 pct

* Q4 revenue view $2.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $8.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S