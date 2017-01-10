BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of renal cell carcinoma cohort in ongoing clinical study of lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444

Jan 10 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of renal cell carcinoma cohort in ongoing phase 1/1b clinical study of lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444

* Cohort reached protocol-predefined criteria for expansion based on responses to single-agent treatment

* Could potentially initiate a registration trial before end of 2017

* To date, CPI-444 has been well tolerated when given orally twice daily.