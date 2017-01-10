BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of renal cell carcinoma cohort in ongoing clinical study of lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of renal cell carcinoma cohort in ongoing phase 1/1b clinical study of lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444
* Cohort reached protocol-predefined criteria for expansion based on responses to single-agent treatment
* Could potentially initiate a registration trial before end of 2017
* To date, CPI-444 has been well tolerated when given orally twice daily.
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends