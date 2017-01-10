版本:
BRIEF-Honeywell, Aereon will collaborate on solutions to leverage Honeywell's industrial internet of things ecosystem

Jan 10 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell - co, aereon will collaborate on solutions to leverage honeywell's industrial internet of things ecosystem Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
