版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences announces positive topline 24-week treatment Phase 3 results for CHS-1420 in patients with Psoriasis

Jan 10 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus Biosciences announces positive topline 24-week treatment phase three results for CHS-1420 (HUMIRA biosimilar candidate) in patients with Psoriasis

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Study met its primary endpoint

* Currently anticipate filing biologic license application (BLA) submission in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐