BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences announces positive topline 24-week treatment Phase 3 results for CHS-1420 in patients with Psoriasis

Jan 10 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus Biosciences announces positive topline 24-week treatment phase three results for CHS-1420 (HUMIRA biosimilar candidate) in patients with Psoriasis

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Study met its primary endpoint

* Currently anticipate filing biologic license application (BLA) submission in first half of 2017