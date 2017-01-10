版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-DineEquity continues global expansion with planned entry into five new countries

Jan 10 DineEquity Inc

* DineEquity Inc - Announced four new multi-unit development agreements in Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America

* DineEquity Inc - Company plans to double international locations over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐