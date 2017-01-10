BRIEF-DineEquity continues global expansion with planned entry into five new countries

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 DineEquity Inc
* DineEquity Inc - Announced four new multi-unit development agreements in Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America
* DineEquity Inc - Company plans to double international locations over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends