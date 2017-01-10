BRIEF-Coty to enter into partnership with Younique

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Coty Inc
* Coty to enter into partnership with younique, a leading online peer-to-peer social selling platform in beauty
* Entered into a partnership with founders of Younique
* Intends to acquire 60 pct of younique while founders will own remaining 40 pct.
* Younique expects to generate approximately $400 million in net revenues in 2016
* Coty will acquire a 60 pct stake of Younique for approximately $600 million in cash
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Coty's top-line growth, EBITDA margin and FY17 earnings
* Younique will operate as a separate business within Coty's consumer beauty division
* Deal will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and available debt facilities with marginal impact on Coty's leverage ratio
* Younique will continue to be led by its current CEO, Derek Maxfield, chief visionary officer, Melanie Huscroft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends