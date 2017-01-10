版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma estimates that its cash and cash equivalents were approximately $500 mln

Jan 10 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Estimates that its cash and cash equivalents as of December 31 were approximately $500 million

* Estimates total principal amount of its indebtedness was approximately $1,945 million as of December 31

* Sees for 2016 fiscal year, net sales from its primary care medicines were approximately $600 million in aggregate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐