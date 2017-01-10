版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Coty says if Younique deal is terminated, co to pay Younique $18 mln termination fee

Jan 10 Coty Inc

* Coty Inc- If deal with Younique is terminated under certain specified circumstances, Coty will be obligated to pay Younique $18 million termination fee Source text: [bit.ly/2jz1Km7] Further company coverage:
