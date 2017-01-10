BRIEF-Genie Energy launches drilling services company in Israel

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Genie Energy Ltd :
* Genie energy launches drilling services company in Israel
* Genie energy Ltd - Atid is expected to spud its first exploration well in early march for afek oil and gas
* Genie energy Ltd - establishing Atid Drilling Ltd, an on-shore drilling services venture based in israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends