版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-Genie Energy launches drilling services company in Israel

Jan 10 Genie Energy Ltd :

* Genie energy launches drilling services company in Israel

* Genie energy Ltd - Atid is expected to spud its first exploration well in early march for afek oil and gas

* Genie energy Ltd - establishing Atid Drilling Ltd, an on-shore drilling services venture based in israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
