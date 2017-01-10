版本:
BRIEF-Cytori to expand Scleroderma focus to its broader hand therapy franchise

Jan 10 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Cytori to expand scleroderma focus to broader hand therapy franchise under the habeo cell therapy brand

* Anticipates unblinding of controlled phase 3 clinical trial in patients with scleroderma in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
