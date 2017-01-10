BRIEF-Cytori to expand Scleroderma focus to its broader hand therapy franchise

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :
* Cytori to expand scleroderma focus to broader hand therapy franchise under the habeo cell therapy brand
* Anticipates unblinding of controlled phase 3 clinical trial in patients with scleroderma in mid-2017
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends