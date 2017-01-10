版本:
BRIEF-UPS says severe weather impacting service in areas of California

Jan 10 United Parcel Service Inc :

* United Parcel Service Inc says severe weather impacting service in areas of california

* United Parcel Service Inc says there will be no pickups or deliveries on Tuesday in the affected areas of California Source text (bit.ly/1naeixM) Further company coverage:
