BRIEF-UPS says severe weather impacting service in areas of California

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 United Parcel Service Inc :
* United Parcel Service Inc says severe weather impacting service in areas of california
* United Parcel Service Inc says there will be no pickups or deliveries on Tuesday in the affected areas of California Source text (bit.ly/1naeixM) Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends