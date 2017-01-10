版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Investment Technology'S Dec trading volume was 3.1 bln shares compared to 3.3 bln shares in Nov 2016

Jan 10 Investment Technology Group Inc

* Dec trading volume was 3.1 billion shares compared to 3.3 billion shares in November 2016

* Dec average daily volume (ADV) was 150 million shares compared to 159 million shares in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐