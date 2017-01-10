版本:
BRIEF-Gildan Activewear wins auction in bankruptcy process to acquire American Apparel Brand

Jan 10 Gildan Activewear Inc

* Gildan Activewear wins auction in bankruptcy process to acquire American Apparel Brand

* Gildan will not be purchasing any retail store assets.

* Company's final cash bid of $88 million includes acquisition of worldwide IP rights related to American Apparel Brand

* Will also separately purchase inventory from american apparel "to ensure a seamless supply of goods to printwear channel" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
