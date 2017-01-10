版本:
BRIEF-Urthecast signs contract for US$3.9 mln

Jan 10 Urthecast Corp :

* Urthecast signs contract for us$3.9 million to provide hardware and engineering services

* Says expects to deliver related space hardware in q4 of 2017

* Sees to receive 70 percent of contract price in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
