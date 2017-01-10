版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Abbott announces CE mark for its "Alinity s" blood and plasma screening system

Jan 10 Abbott Laboratories :

* Abbott announces CE mark for its "Alinity s" blood and plasma screening system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
