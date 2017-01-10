BRIEF-Final environmental impact statement issued for energy fuels sheep mountain uranium project

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Energy Fuels Inc :
* Final environmental impact statement and record of decision issued for energy fuels' sheep mountain uranium project
* Issuance of eis, rod and mine permit are last major government approvals required to commence mining at this project
* Issuance of eis, rod and mine permit are last major government approvals required to commence mining at this project
* Company continues to evaluate options for processing resources that may be mined at project
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends