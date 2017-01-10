版本:
BRIEF-Final environmental impact statement issued for energy fuels sheep mountain uranium project

Jan 10 Energy Fuels Inc :

* Final environmental impact statement and record of decision issued for energy fuels' sheep mountain uranium project

* Issuance of eis, rod and mine permit are last major government approvals required to commence mining at this project

* Company continues to evaluate options for processing resources that may be mined at project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
