BRIEF-Nexstar Broadcasting extends employment agreement of CEO Thomas Carter

Jan 10 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc :

* Nexstar broadcasting extends employment agreement of Thomas E. Carter, executive vice president and chief financial officer, through December 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
