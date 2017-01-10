BRIEF-OCI Beaumont and OCI Partners Lp enters Amendment no. 6 to revolving credit agreement

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 OCI Partners Lp
* On Jan 4, 2017, OCI Beaumont Llc,OCI Partners Lp entered amendment no. 6 to revolving credit agreement dated as of April 4, 2014
* Amendment no. 6 extended maturity of revolving credit facility until March 31, 2018
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends