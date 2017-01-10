版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-OCI Beaumont and OCI Partners Lp enters Amendment no. 6 to revolving credit agreement

Jan 10 OCI Partners Lp

* On Jan 4, 2017, OCI Beaumont Llc,OCI Partners Lp entered amendment no. 6 to revolving credit agreement dated as of April 4, 2014

* Amendment no. 6 extended maturity of revolving credit facility until March 31, 2018 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2jdxdH3] Further company coverage:
