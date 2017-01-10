版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-FirstService expands Paul Davis Restoration company-owned operations

Jan 10 Firstservice Corp

* Co's Paul Davis Restoration business expanded company-owned operations through acquisition of Paul Davis National

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
