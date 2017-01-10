BRIEF-FirstService expands Paul Davis Restoration company-owned operations

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Firstservice Corp
* Co's Paul Davis Restoration business expanded company-owned operations through acquisition of Paul Davis National
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends