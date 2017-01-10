版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Autonation CEO Mike Jackson says using a sledgehammer of major border adjustment taxes would be disruptive - CNBC

Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* Autonation CEO Mike Jackson says using a sledgehammer of major border adjustment taxes would be disruptive, and overtime industry would have to adapt - CNBC
