BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences obtains U.S. FDA GRAS status for SONOVA GLA Safflower Oil

Jan 10 Arcadia Biosciences Inc

* Arcadia Biosciences obtains U.S. FDA GRAS status for SONOVA GLA Safflower Oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
